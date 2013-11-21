(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 21 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Thursday, weighed down at a one-month low after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed that its stimulus could be scaled back in the next few months, while disappointing Chinese data also hurt sentiment.

Activity in China's vast factory sector grew at a milder pace in November as new export orders shrank, a preliminary survey showed, with the Flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) falling to 50.4 from October's final reading of 50.9.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 19.4 points to 5,288.3, closing at its lowest level since Oct. 18 and marking its fourth consecutive session of losses. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to finish the session at 4,818.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)