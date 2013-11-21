SYDNEY, Nov 22 Australian shares are seen rising after the Dow closed at another record high as U.S. economic data affirmed most investors' expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to scale back its stimulus until early next year. * Local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, a 49.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose fell 0.4 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. * The Dow industrials closed above 16,000 on Thursday for the first time and other major indexes also ended higher after economic data pointed to a slowly improving labor market and subdued inflation. * Australia's top central banker on Thursday said he was "open-minded" on whether to intervene to try and push the Australian dollar lower, escalating a rhetorical campaign against the painfully high currency. * Copper rose at the close as a softer dollar and a short-term shortage of refined metal offset worries about a fall in China factory activity and U.S. central bank stimulus tapering. * Gold rose, rebounding from a four-month low set earlier in the session. * Global miner Rio Tinto's Chairman Jan du Plessis will speak at an Australian-British Chamber of Commerce lunch. * Australia's largest food manufacturer Goodman Fielder and department store David Jones Ltd will both hold AGMs later in the day. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2133 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,795.85 0.81% 14.480 USD/JPY 101.08 1.06% 1.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.786 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1,242.46 -0.01% -0.130 US CRUDE 95.2 1.44% 1.350 DOW JONES 16,009.99 0.69% 109.17 ASIA ADRS 149.53 -0.04% -0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow industrials closes above 16,000 for first time * Oil jumps $2, U.S. gasoline squeeze aids rally * Gold rebounds as bargain hunt offsets Fed taper woes * Copper gains on dollar, shortage after typhoon For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)