MELBOURNE, Nov 25 Australian shares are poised to open higher, buoyed by a strong finish on Wall Street last week and a weaker Aussie dollar shoring up miners and other companies that depend on earnings offshore. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,372.0, a 36.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark jumped 0.9 percent on Friday, though it ended the week 1.2 percent lower. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 4.4 points to 4,822.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing above 1,800 for the first time and healthcare names leading the way higher. The Dow industrials ended at another record high above 16,000. * Copper hit a one-week high on Friday, lifted by a weaker dollar against the euro, signs of economic growth in Germany and a temporary supply shortfall after a typhoon-hit Philippine smelter halted some shipments.