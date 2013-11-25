(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 25 Australian shares rose 0.6
percent on Monday morning, buoyed by a strong financial sector
after Wall Street climbed to record highs, with a weaker
Australian dollar supporting stocks of companies with a large
offshore exposure.
Financials led the market higher. Commonwealth Bank of
Australia added 0.3 percent and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group rose 0.5 percent. Top investment
bank Macquarie Group Ltd climbed 1 percent.
Momentum was set up by Friday's gains on Wall Street, when
the S&P 500 closed above 1,800 for the first time and the Dow
Jones industrial average posted another record close.
"It's a very strong year on the Australian sharemarket, and
sector-wise we've seen every single sector except for the
materials space gaining ground in 2013," said Julia Lee,
equities analyst at Bell Direct.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 32 points to 5,367.9 by
0033 GMT, extending a 0.9 percent rise on Friday.
Although the benchmark lost 1.2 percent last week, analysts
said the trend since June has been upwards with only minor
corrections. The market has gained 15.4 percent so far in 2013,
and hit a five-year peak of 5,457.3 on October 28.
Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. market climbed on
Monday. Logistics company Brambles Ltd added 0.9
percent and blood products maker CSL Ltd rallied 1.1
percent. Amcor Ltd rose 0.9 percent.
The fall in the Australian dollar to 2-1/2 month lows
against the U.S. dollar should help the earnings of exporters
and companies who earn significant revenues in overseas markets.
Retailers also fared well, with electronics and
entertainment company JB Hi-Fi Ltd edging 0.1 percent
higher and rival Harvey Norman rising 0.3 percent.
"While the snowball of consensus for economic momentum is
growing, any perceived vulnerability in the U.S. growth picture
will continue to heavily influence market sentiment and
volatility," said Niall King, a sales trader from CMC Markets in
a note to clients.
Canada's Saputo Inc said it would increase its
offer for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co if
it won control of Australia's dairy maker, seeking to end a
costly three-way battle for the company. Shares in Warrnambool
rallied 2.2 percent, while rival bidder Bega Cheese Ltd
fell 1.3 percent.
Australasian real estate trust Commonwealth Property Office
Fund terminated a deal with Dexus Property Group
and a Canadian pension fund after receiving a higher
takeover offer from property investor The GPT Group.
Commonwealth Property slipped 0.2 percent, while Dexus rallied
1.9 percent and GPT Group jumped 3.1 percent.
Aurizon Holdings Ltd jumped 2.4 percent after
saying it had reached a milestone with GVK Coal Infrastructure
(Singapore) towards a joint development of rail line and a new
coal terminal at existing Abbot Point Port.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 4,836.4.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)