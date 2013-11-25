SYDNEY Nov 26 Australian shares are likely to
have a cautious start on Tuesday with Wall Street fairly quiet
ahead of Thanksgiving holidays later in the week.
* Australia's stock index futures was steady at
5,377, but it was still a premium of 24.2 points to the close of
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The
benchmark rose 0.3 percent in the last session.
Global miner BHP Billiton BHP.AX is expected to open around
0.5 percent lower following a loss in its U.S. ADRs.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday, with the Nasdaq
unable to hold on to gains that briefly sent the index over
4,000 for the first time in 13 years.
* Copper closed little changed on Monday as a deal over
Iran's nuclear programme that could boost global growth offset a
strong dollar and concerns over rising supplies.
* Ansell Limited said it would acquire Barriersafe
Solutions International with total consideration of about $615
million.
* Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd
said it had entered into agreements to acquire
portfolio of seven neighbourhood Shopping Centres located in
Tasmania for A$145.7 million.
* Leading supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd will
hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1802.48 -0.13% -2.280
USD/JPY 101.68 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7283 -- -0.026
SPOT GOLD 1250.97 -0.10% -1.240
US CRUDE 94.2 -0.67% -0.640
DOW JONES 16072.54 0.05% 7.77
ASIA ADRS 148.77 -0.61% -0.92
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)