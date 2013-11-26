(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 26 Australian shares were flat on
Tuesday morning in subdued trade as policymakers' discomfort
over the current level of the Australian dollar and a lacklustre
session on Wall Street kept most investors on the sidelines.
U.S. stocks barely budged overnight, with the Nasdaq unable
to hold on to gains that briefly sent the index over 4,000 for
the first time in 13 years.
Earlier on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy
Governor Philip Lowe said he expected to see a lower Australian
dollar over time and reiterated the central bank would not rule
direct intervention in or out.
Biyi Cheng, head of Asia-Pacific dealing at City Index, said
the RBA's repeated rhetoric against what it considers is an
overvalued Australian dollar has also induced caution among
investors.
"So volume and liquidity will be very low, everyone is just
cautious for their positions."
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 1.7 points to 5,354.5
by 0101 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.
Trading was subdued, with 139.5 million shares changing
hands, compared to a daily moving average of 681.4 million
shares so far this year.
Miners were trading lower as copper prices made little
headway overnight. Heavyweight miners BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd fell 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent
respectively.
Rio Tinto is expected to close its Gove alumina refinery in
Australia after ending talks with the Australian governments
over securing gas supplies for the loss-making plant.
"At this stage obviously all these mining companies will be
in focus, because if the Australian dollar keeps coming off...
they will get strong support from it," Cheng said.
A lower local currency would benefit exporters when their
U.S. dollar earnings get repatriated.
Bluechip banking stocks supported the market with the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia up 0.3 percent and
Australia and Westpac Banking Corp 0.7 percent higher.
The 'Big Four' banks have had a strong run this year with
record earnings and high dividend yields of between 4.8 percent
to 5.6 percent each. In comparison, general everyday depositor
accounts yield yearly rates of 3-4 percent.
Australia's Ansell Ltd said it has agreed to buy
U.S. gloves maker BarrierSafe Solutions International for about
$615 million, a move to expand its position in the hand
protection market in North America. Shares in
Ansell were in a trading halt.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 4,809.4.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)