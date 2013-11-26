UPDATE 5-South Africa's Zuma recalls Gordhan from international roadshow, rand falls
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds London fund managers on Gordhan meetings)
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 26 Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent on Tuesday in subdued trade, capped by a lacklustre session on Wall Street, the absence of catalysts and policymakers' discomfort over the current level of the Australia dollar.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.2 points to finish at 5,357.0. The benchmark advanced 0.3 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 23.1 points to finish the session at 4,790.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds London fund managers on Gordhan meetings)
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai-based investment bank Arqaam Capital is launching a globally focused hedge fund, it said on Monday, becoming one of only a handful of local firms to offer such a product.
LONDON, March 27 Schroders, one of Tesco's largest investors, on Monday called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker, saying it was unlikely to create shareholder value.