Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
SYDNEY, Nov 27 Australia shares are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as Wall Street inched higher, but a drop in gold prices may cap any gains as trading may remain subdued ahead of a Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, but was still a 8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose rose 0.1 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rise 0.2 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday after strong housing figures, retailer earnings and a proposed acquisition lifted those two industry sectors. * Aluminium steadied, after touching four-and-a-half-month lows the previous day as the dollar fell, but analysts expected more losses due to an overhang of inventories and to speculators adding short positiongs. Copper was slightly weaker. * Gold fell nearly 1 percent, retreating from a one-week high set earlier in the session. * Australia third-quarter construction data is due out later in the day. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2120 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,802.75 0.01% 0.270 USD/JPY 101.23 -0.42% -0.430 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7068 -- -0.034 SPOT GOLD 1,242.19 -0.80% -10.020 US CRUDE 93.84 -0.27% -0.250 DOW JONES 16,072.80 0.00% 0.26 ASIA ADRS 149.00 0.16% 0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall Street inches higher on strength in retailers * Oil ends lower in choppy trading * Gold drops near 1 pct on U.S. housing data * Aluminium recovers from 4-1/2-month low as dollar dips For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds Breakingviews link)