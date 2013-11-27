(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 27 Australian shares eased 0.1
percent in a choppy morning session on Wednesday, dragged down
by the resources sector after metals prices fell overnight.
A flat performance on Wall Street, with the exception of the
tech sector, provided few catalysts for buyers as investors in
the U.S. took a back seat ahead of a Thanksgiving
holiday.
Miners lost ground after copper finished slightly weaker and
gold fell nearly one percent overnight.
Blue chips BHP Billiton Ltd declined 1 percent and
Rio Tinto Ltd gave up 1.3 percent, while bullion miners
Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd and Silver Lake Resources
Ltd slumped 8.1 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 6.4 points to 5,350.6 by
0056 GMT. The benchmark has been trading mostly sideways for
much of November as investors fret over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will begin to taper its massive bond-buying program. The
index added 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
Tim Radford, global analyst at Rivkin Securities, said in a
note that the market's recent consolidation is a sign it's
preparing to resume the broader uptrend to above 5,400 points.
"Given the market's perception of risk is extremely low at
the moment, we should anticipate investors will confidently bid
equities higher through December."
Banking stocks supported the market with Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia each adding 0.6 percent.
The 'Big Four' banks have had a stellar year with their
share prices surging on record earnings and high dividend yields
of between 4.7 percent and 5.5 percent. In comparison, general
everyday depositor accounts yield annual rates of 3-4 percent.
Oddly, upbeat data showing the value of construction work
done in Australia in the third quarter rose by 2.7 percent,
almost six times above forecast, did little to excite the
sector.
"Internal governance is continuing to trouble Leighton
Holdings," said John Milroy, investment adviser at Macquarie
Bank.
"In addition to that, what's happened at Woolworths last
week has just weighed on the whole sector," he said, referring
to the retailer's loss-making home improvement business Masters,
which lost $139 million in 2014 and is forecast to breakeven
only in 2016.
Last week, Leighton Holdings Ltd rejected Fairfax
media claims of "damning evidence linking the property developer
to allegedly corrupt payments" in British high court
.
Leighton fell 0.8 percent while Lend Lease Corporation Ltd
dipped 1.1 percent.
Whitehaven Coal Ltd declined 1.1 percent, retracing
some of its gains from the previous session as the stock was
deleted from MSCI's Australia Index.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,790.5 points.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)