SYDNEY Nov 28 Australian shares finished flat on Thursday, supported by gains in banking stocks and upbeat U.S. and domestic economic data, but a dip in the resources sector pared earlier gains.

Elsewhere, shares in Qantas Airways Ltd finished 3.8 percent higher, after jumping as much as 5.1 percent after Australia's treasurer flagged possible changes to ownership restrictions which could help it compete against rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.4 points to finish at 5,334.3. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 10.1 points to 4,809.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)