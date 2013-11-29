(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 29 Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent on Friday amid an absence of strong offshore leads after U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving, while GrainCorp Ltd plunged 22 percent after the government blocked a takeover bid from Archer Daniels Midland.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 14.3 points to 5,320.0. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent for the week and 1.9 percent for the month, its first monthly drop since June.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to finish the month at 4,795.0 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)