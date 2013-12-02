(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY Dec 2 Australian shares greeted December on the backfoot on Monday, slipping 0.7 percent to 6-week lows, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate-setting meeting and a batch of key data this week.

The 'Big Four' banks led a broad selloff, with lower copper prices also dragging on miners.

Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost 1.1 percent, while Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.5 percent.

"Most of the trading we're seeing is centered on the financials," said Kara Ordway, market maker and trader at City Index. "Investors are looking for tops and we have seen some selling over the past couple of days."

Australia's central bank will meet on Tuesday and is almost certain to keep its cash rate steady at a record low 2.5 percent , while retail sales, GDP and trade balance data are also due this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.4 points to 5,286.0 by 0052 GMT, hovering at six week lows. The benchmark eased 0.3 percent on Friday, but is still up 13.7 percent for the year, helped by an improving outlook for the global economy and strong domestic earnings.

"It's some consolidation, after some of the gains we have seen over the past couple of weeks or so," Ordway said.

The resources sector reversed as copper posted its biggest monthly loss since June on expectations of growing supply and a tepid demand outlook. A fall in building approvals of 1.8 percent in October also dampened sentiment.

Heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd lost 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Gold miners bucked the market after bullion rose on Friday. Newcrest Mining Ltd climbed 2.9 percent while Regis Resources Ltd added 1.2 percent.

The focus will also be on China after official data released over the weekend showed factory growth held at an 18-month high last month on firm domestic and foreign demand.

China is Australia's biggest export market. HSBC will release its final report on China's manufacturing sector later in the day.

Elsewhere, Whitehaven Coal Ltd said on Monday it had been granted approval from its banking syndicate to amend its A$1.2 billion debt facility following delays in getting its key Maules Creek porject up and running. Shares in the coal miner dropped 1.5 percent.

Ausenco Ltd plunged 34 percent to all-time lows of A$0.70 as the shares came out of a trading halt imposed after the mining engineering group said it will likely breach loan conditions and announced a profit downgrade.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,787.1.

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)