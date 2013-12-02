(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Dec 2 Australian shares greeted December
on the backfoot on Monday, slipping 0.7 percent to 6-week lows,
as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Reserve Bank
of Australia's rate-setting meeting and a batch of key data this
week.
The 'Big Four' banks led a broad selloff, with lower copper
prices also dragging on miners.
Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost
1.1 percent, while Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.5
percent.
"Most of the trading we're seeing is centered on the
financials," said Kara Ordway, market maker and trader at City
Index. "Investors are looking for tops and we have seen some
selling over the past couple of days."
Australia's central bank will meet on Tuesday and is almost
certain to keep its cash rate steady at a record low 2.5 percent
, while retail sales, GDP and trade balance data are
also due this week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.4 points to 5,286.0 by
0052 GMT, hovering at six week lows. The benchmark eased 0.3
percent on Friday, but is still up 13.7 percent for the year,
helped by an improving outlook for the global economy and
strong domestic earnings.
"It's some consolidation, after some of the gains we have
seen over the past couple of weeks or so," Ordway said.
The resources sector reversed as copper posted its biggest
monthly loss since June on expectations of growing supply and a
tepid demand outlook. A fall in building approvals of 1.8
percent in October also dampened sentiment.
Heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
lost 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
Gold miners bucked the market after bullion rose on Friday.
Newcrest Mining Ltd climbed 2.9 percent while Regis
Resources Ltd added 1.2 percent.
The focus will also be on China after official data released
over the weekend showed factory growth held at an 18-month high
last month on firm domestic and foreign demand.
China is Australia's biggest export market. HSBC will
release its final report on China's manufacturing sector later
in the day.
Elsewhere, Whitehaven Coal Ltd said on Monday it
had been granted approval from its banking syndicate to amend
its A$1.2 billion debt facility following delays in getting its
key Maules Creek porject up and running. Shares in the coal
miner dropped 1.5 percent.
Ausenco Ltd plunged 34 percent to all-time lows of
A$0.70 as the shares came out of a trading halt imposed after
the mining engineering group said it will likely breach loan
conditions and announced a profit downgrade.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,787.1.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)