MELBOURNE, Dec 3 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, after Wall Street dipped and metals prices fell on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve may start winding back stimulus soon on the back of solid manufacturing and construction data. * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,257.0, a 22.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,783.6 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with investors unable to find new reasons to keep pushing shares higher after eight straight weeks of gains, while the mining sector slid alongside sharp drops in precious metals prices. * Copper extended last month's losses on Monday as upbeat U.S. economic data spurred renewed fears about the Federal Reserve trimming monetary stimulus and the dollar strengthened. * The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity rose in November to its best showing since April 2011, while the pace of hiring in the sector also accelerated. In addition, construction spending increased 0.8 percent in October, the highest since May 2009. * The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its policy meeting on Tuesday, with a Reuters poll of 20 analysts showing all expect the central bank to hold rates at a record low of 2.5 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2127 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1800.9 -0.27% -4.910 USD/JPY 102.92 0.5% 0.510 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7988 -- 0.058 SPOT GOLD 1219.25 -2.62% -32.740 US CRUDE 93.89 1.26% 1.170 DOW JONES 16008.77 -0.48% -77.64 ASIA ADRS 148.85 -0.72% -1.08 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower as mining companies slump * Oil hits 10-week high; China and U.S. data strong * Gold drops 2.6 pct as strong US data fuels fund * Copper falls as strong U.S. data fan Fed taper fears For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)