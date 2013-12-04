SYDNEY, Dec 5 Australia shares are seen under pressure on Thursday morning, after Wall Street finished lower on speculation that better U.S. data might open the door wider for the Federal Reserve to start trimming its bond purchases sooner, but firmer commodities prices may offer some buffer. * Local share price index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 5,282.0, a 8.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.2 percent to 4,725.8 in early trade. * The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found few reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus. * U.S. private-sector hiring rose in November at the fastest clip in a year, opening the door wider for the Federal Reserve to start trimming its bond purchases within the next few months. * Copper rose on Wednesday as the dollar fell but the price remained under pressure due to slow demand and rising supplies of the industrial metal. * Australia will release its monthly trade balance later on the day. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1792.81 -0.13% -2.340 USD/JPY 102.35 -0.14% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.837 -- 0.062 SPOT GOLD 1243.35 0.01% 0.140 US CRUDE 97.32 1.33% 1.280 DOW JONES 15889.77 -0.16% -24.85 ASIA ADRS 147.97 -0.06% -0.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 drop for 4th straight day; Fed a concern * U.S. crude gains $1, spread narrows as inventories drop * Gold rallies suddenly as short covering offsets Fed worries * Copper rises on softer dollar, supply limits gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Hay)