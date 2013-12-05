SYDNEY, Dec 6 Australian shares are set to open
lower in early trade, tracking Wall Street, where the Dow and
S&P 500 indexes fell for a fifth straight session as uncertainty
clouds Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
Broadcaster Nine Entertainment lists on the
Australian Securities Exchange, after raising A$631 million from
its initial public offering.
* Local share price index futures fell 17 points to
5,194, a 4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 75.79 points to 5,197.96 on
Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 14.88
points to 4,705.06 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Federal Reserve uncertainty
after stronger than expected U.S. growth data, along with
positive hints for Friday's key non-farm payrolls figures,
fuelled expectations that the Fed will start to slow its
stimulus sooner rather than later.
* Metals were mixed. Nickel and tin rose as Indonesia
reiterated it would impose an export ban on ore, while copper
dipped.
* Livestock and agricultural companies may be in focus after
Australia signed a free trade agreement with major export market
South Korea.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2147 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1785.03 -0.43% -7.780
USD/JPY 101.76 -0.58% -0.590
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8735 -- 0.033
SPOT GOLD 1224.51 -1.50% -18.700
US CRUDE 97.26 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 15821.51 -0.43% -68.26
ASIA ADRS 146.82 -0.78% -1.15
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends lower aftar data clouds view on Fed
* Brent falls, U.S. crude gains as spread trade unwinds
* Gold drops 1 pct on uncertainty of Fed tapering
* Copper down on Fed fears
