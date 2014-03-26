(Adds missing word "rise" in the third paragraph)
SYDNEY, March 26 Australian stocks rose 0.9
percent on Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street, lifted
by gains in mining stocks as copper and iron ore prices rose on
hopes that China may move to stimulate a slowing economy.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
both climbed 1.9 percent. Fortescue Metals Group
jumped 3.1 percent.
The gains follow a 4 percent rise on Tuesday in China iron
ore futures and rebar rose the most in 1 1/2 years in a rally
fuelled by expectations that Beijing will implement measures to
re-energise the economy.
"There have been concerns over the Chinese economy over the
last two or three weeks, but interestingly enough the iron ore
price has been slowly creeping up," said Will Cleland, associate
director of institutional dealing at PhillipCapital.
"This shows maybe the iron ore price isn't quite as beholden
to Chinese data as it was previously, as the U.S economy picks
up steam," he said.
Other analysts said the possibility of China implementing
stimulus boosted risk appetite in the local market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 46.3 points to 5,382.9
by 0022 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower at 5,336.6
on Tuesday.
The local market tracked Wall Street's overnight gains, as
the hard-hit biotechnology sector regained momentum and a strong
consumer confidence reading boosted optimism about the economy.
Australia's "Big Four" banks all traded higher, led by a 1.0
percent gain in Westpac Banking Corp and a 1.1 percent
rise in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
Domestic consumer stocks mostly moved up, with biggest
supermarket Woolworths ltd rising 1.1 percent.
Department store David Jones jumped 1.0 percent, after local
media reported bigger rival Myer Holdings Ltd looked
set to sweeten an offer. Myer gained 0.9 percent.
Yancoal Australia Ltd slumped 5.5 percent after it
said it had arranged a $300 million long-term debt facility from
its majority owner, China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd,
, to fund working capital and capital expenditure.
Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 3.3 percent after
it announced the A$24.5 million acquisition of Central
Healthcare, and said the acquisition would be immediately be
earnings accretive.
G8 Education Ltd rose 4.9 percent after it said it
was raising A$100 million to fund the acquisition of Sterling
Early Education Ltd and 91 other childcare and early education
centers.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent to 5,143.3.
