SYDNEY, May 30 Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as traders
bet that economic data will show an improvement in the
second-quarter after a sluggish start to the year.
Metals stocks may come under pressure after iron ore prices
fell to a fresh 20-month low amid a supply glut.
The S&P 500 index climbed to its third record closing
high in four sessions on Thursday at 1,920.03, up 0.5 percent.
Australia private sector credit data from the central bank
will be released at 0230 GMT.
* Local share price index futures rose 10 points to
5,541, a 22 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 7.7 points at close on
Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 17
points to 5,191.83 in early trade.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1920.03 0.54% 10.250
USD/JPY 101.72 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4697 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1255.55 0.00% -0.050
US CRUDE 103.49 -0.09% -0.090
DOW JONES 16698.74 0.39% 65.56
ASIA ADRS 145.44 0.58% 0.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P500 sets another record closing high on growth bets
* U.S. crude rises as gasoline stocks draw supports
* Gold eases but off lows as data shows U.S. GDP shrank
* Copper slips but tight stocks limit losses
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)