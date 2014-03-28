(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian shares were almost
flat in choppy trade on Friday morning after an uninspiring
night on Wall Street, with gains in the financial sector offset
by losses in resources firms and a number of stocks traded
ex-dividend.
The 'Big Four' banks all posted ample gains to underpin the
broader market. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
added 0.8 percent and National Australia Bank gained
0.6 percent.
Spot iron ore prices held near $112 a tonne, though buying
appetite among Chinese mills remains limited amid risks steel
production may drop if demand does not pick up strongly. Among
iron ore miners, BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
slipped 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 2.8 points to 5,352.9 by
0105 GMT, with a lacklustre lead from Wall Street overnight
crimping demand.
As it stands, the benchmark is 0.3 percent down for the week
and 0.9 percent lower for the month. It rebounded 4.1 percent in
February and is set to finish flat for the quarter after hitting
a 5-1/2 year high of 5,462.3 on March 7.
"The fundamental story locally has turned around, the RBA
has turned neutral, the local numbers (including employment
data) have been much better than expected which has given a
boost to local markets," said Kara Ordway, market maker and
trader at City Index in Sydney.
However, Ordway said that the upbeat domestic data in March
have been somewhat offset by overseas concerns, including the
Ukraine crisis and signs of slowing growth in China -
Australia's biggest export market.
Gold dropped around 1 percent overnight, breaking below
$1,300 an ounce for the first time since mid-February. Among
bullion miners Newcrest Mining Ltd fell 1.9 percent and
Regis Resources Ltd tumbled 4 percent.
A handful of stocks eased as they traded ex-dividend. Food
giant Woolworths Ltd shed 0.6 percent, insurance
company QBE Insurance Ltd lost 1.3 percent, and
blood-products maker CSL Ltd fell 0.7 percent.
Elsewhere Patties Foods Ltd declined 2.3 percent
while Qube Holdings Ltd dropped 2.2 percent as they
were also trading ex-dividend. Pattie Foods announced it has
appointed Steven Chaur as managing director and chief executive
officer.
Qube said it plans to raise as much as A$230 million through
share sales to invest in a new grain handling and storage
operation while also funding acquisitions.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent or 10.3 points to 5,116.3.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)