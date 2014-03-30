Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
SYDNEY, March 31 Australian shares are set to open modestly higher on Monday as Wall Street rose on Friday and a recovery in metals prices may buoy the resources sector, however investors may stay at the sidelines ahead of some data due later in the day.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 1.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday and added 0.5 percent for the week.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended up on Friday but off their session highs as a late afternoon selloff in the biotechnology sector weighed on the overall market.
* Copper hit its highest level in 2-1/2 weeks as speculation gathered pace that China could step in to stimulate its economy. Gold turned higher after touching six-week lows under $1,300 an ounce on Friday but marked its second straight weekly decline.
* Suncorp Group Ltd has announced its intention to raise A$250 million to fund capital requirements.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has appointed Paul Cantale as an additional company secretary of ANZ on an interim basis.
* Data including Australia TD-MI monthly inflation guage, new home sales, manufacturing survey and private sector credit will be released later on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2217 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1857.62 0.46% 8.580 USD/JPY 102.87 0.08% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7208 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1295.44 0.15% 1.940 US CRUDE 101.53 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 16323.06 0.36% 58.83 ASIA ADRS 141.19 1.03% 1.44 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends higher but biotech selloff weighs * Oil prices edge higher on geopolitical concerns * Gold bounces from 6-week lows, marks second weekly loss * Aluminium up after Alcoa cuts, copper gains on stimulus hopes
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high