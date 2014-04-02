UPDATE 1-India rate panel maintains hawkish stance, warns of inflation - minutes
* Sticky core inflation poses risk to RBI 4 percent target - panel
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 2 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday, underpinned by miners and a record high close on Wall Street, though sentiment was soured somewhat by a profit warning from Goodman Fielder.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 14.1 points to close at 5,403.3. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Tuesdsay.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 6.2 points to finish the session at 5,116.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Sticky core inflation poses risk to RBI 4 percent target - panel
April 20 High-speed electronic trading firm Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal, helping Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.