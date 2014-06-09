BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SYDNEY, June 10 Australian shares look set for a modestly higher start on Monday, likely underpinned by resources firms on gains in metals prices and an extended run of record highs on Wall Street.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 28 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs again overnight as more deal news raised enthusiasm for stocks, though Wall Street's fear gauge advanced.
* Aluminium prices hit their highest in 9-1/2 months on Monday as inventories continued to decline and speculators piled into the market after key chart-based levels were breached.
* Gold edged up in very thin trade as gains in the equity markets and a strong dollar sapped investor interest in the safe-haven metal.
* Australia's AWE Limited, Pan Pacific Petroleum and New Zealand Oil and Gas Ltd will drill a $40 million oil exploration well off the coast of New Zealand after they were unable to case a first well drilled at the site, NZ Oil and Gas said on Tuesday.
* Sundance Resources says rail and mineral terminal concessions have been signed.
* Kresta Holdings Ltd said it has received a notice of intention of a takeover offer from Ningbo Xianfeng.
* The Reject Shop Ltd AX> says it expects to report full year net profit after tax of between A$14.5 million and A$15.5 million.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2323 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1951.27 0.09% 1.830 USD/JPY 102.51 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6077 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1251 -0.05% -0.580 US CRUDE 104.49 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 16943.10 0.11% 18.82 ASIA ADRS 147.19 0.22% 0.32 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 extend string of record closes; vix up * Brent crude oil rises above $110 on global growth * Platinum rebounds as strike settlement talks deadlock * Aluminium hits 9-1/2 month high, zinc touches 15-1/2 month peak
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.