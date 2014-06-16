MELBOURNE, June 17 Australian shares are set to open a touch lower on Tuesday on worries about sliding iron ore prices, the threat of U.S. air strikes in Iraq and an escalating dispute over Russian gas supplies to Ukraine. * Share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,411.0, a 6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 5,178.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, supported by a flurry of merger news, but trading was choppy as turmoil in Iraq drove oil prices up. * Rising oil and copper prices could ease some of the pain in the local resources sector. Copper rose from last week's one-month low on Monday as investors took heart from China's efforts to stem any growth slowdown, and concerns over a Chinese investigation into warehousing fraud faded. * Spot iron ore fell below $90 a tonne to its lowest price since September 2012 on Monday, reflecting plentiful supply and tighter credit that has slowed purchases by Chinese mills despite a more than 30 percent plunge in prices this year. * Investors are waiting for mining contractor Mineral Resources Ltd to announce a proposal by Wednesday to trump a $1 billion bid for Aquila Resources Ltd from China's Baosteel Resources and Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2235 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1937.78 0.08% 1.620 USD/JPY 101.82 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.597 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1271.64 0.03% 0.350 US CRUDE 106.64 -0.24% -0.260 DOW JONES 16781.01 0.03% 5.27 ASIA ADRS 147.62 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends up slightly on M&A; Iraq closely watched * Brent crude climbs as Iraq conflict fuels supply worry * Gold retreats from near 3-week high on profit taking * Copper rises on China growth pledge For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Jan Paschal)