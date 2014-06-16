REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
MELBOURNE, June 17 Australian shares are set to open a touch lower on Tuesday on worries about sliding iron ore prices, the threat of U.S. air strikes in Iraq and an escalating dispute over Russian gas supplies to Ukraine. * Share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,411.0, a 6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 5,178.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, supported by a flurry of merger news, but trading was choppy as turmoil in Iraq drove oil prices up. * Rising oil and copper prices could ease some of the pain in the local resources sector. Copper rose from last week's one-month low on Monday as investors took heart from China's efforts to stem any growth slowdown, and concerns over a Chinese investigation into warehousing fraud faded. * Spot iron ore fell below $90 a tonne to its lowest price since September 2012 on Monday, reflecting plentiful supply and tighter credit that has slowed purchases by Chinese mills despite a more than 30 percent plunge in prices this year. * Investors are waiting for mining contractor Mineral Resources Ltd to announce a proposal by Wednesday to trump a $1 billion bid for Aquila Resources Ltd from China's Baosteel Resources and Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2235 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1937.78 0.08% 1.620 USD/JPY 101.82 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.597 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1271.64 0.03% 0.350 US CRUDE 106.64 -0.24% -0.260 DOW JONES 16781.01 0.03% 5.27 ASIA ADRS 147.62 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends up slightly on M&A; Iraq closely watched * Brent crude climbs as Iraq conflict fuels supply worry * Gold retreats from near 3-week high on profit taking * Copper rises on China growth pledge For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Jan Paschal)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.