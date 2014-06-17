(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 17 Australian shares dipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday and hovered near 4-week lows on worries about sliding iron ore prices, talk of U.S. air strikes in Iraq and an escalating dispute over Russia's gas supplies to Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index to lost 11.6 points to 5,400.7, its lowest close since April 16. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 14.7 points to finish the session at 5,193.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)