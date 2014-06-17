SYDNEY, June 18 Australian shares are seen holding their ground in early trade as investors remain cautious over turmoil in Iraq and ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with gold and iron ore little changed overnight. Resource stocks may be in focus as China releases house price data later on Wednesday. * Local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent to 5,395.0, a slight discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 5.7 points on Tuesday to 5,400.67. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little changed at 5,194.7 in early trade, up just 1 point. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors shrugged off the turmoil in Iraq and focused on data pointing to higher inflation. * Brent oil held steady above $113 per barrel and U.S. crude weakened slightly on Tuesday as fears over oil supply disruptions from Iraq offset the possibility of increased supply due to a thawing of relations between Iran and the West. * Newcrest Mining said it has reached a settlement with regulators over an investigation into whether it breached continuous disclosure obligations ahead of a company announcement last year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2326 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1941.99 0.22% 4.210 USD/JPY 102.16 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6532 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1269.75 -0.11% -1.440 US CRUDE 106.56 0.19% 0.200 DOW JONES 16808.49 0.16% 27.48 ASIA ADRS 147.64 0.01% 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Banks lead Wall Street higher; cyclicals rally * Oil above $113 asIraq fears offset Iran-west links * Gold slips, focus on Fed as Iraq driven rally cools For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)