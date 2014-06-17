BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31
* NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 3.32% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR Q1 OF 2016
SYDNEY, June 18 Australian shares are seen holding their ground in early trade as investors remain cautious over turmoil in Iraq and ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with gold and iron ore little changed overnight. Resource stocks may be in focus as China releases house price data later on Wednesday. * Local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent to 5,395.0, a slight discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 5.7 points on Tuesday to 5,400.67. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little changed at 5,194.7 in early trade, up just 1 point. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors shrugged off the turmoil in Iraq and focused on data pointing to higher inflation. * Brent oil held steady above $113 per barrel and U.S. crude weakened slightly on Tuesday as fears over oil supply disruptions from Iraq offset the possibility of increased supply due to a thawing of relations between Iran and the West. * Newcrest Mining said it has reached a settlement with regulators over an investigation into whether it breached continuous disclosure obligations ahead of a company announcement last year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2326 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1941.99 0.22% 4.210 USD/JPY 102.16 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6532 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1269.75 -0.11% -1.440 US CRUDE 106.56 0.19% 0.200 DOW JONES 16808.49 0.16% 27.48 ASIA ADRS 147.64 0.01% 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Banks lead Wall Street higher; cyclicals rally * Oil above $113 asIraq fears offset Iran-west links * Gold slips, focus on Fed as Iraq driven rally cools For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
PARIS, April 25 French engine maker Safran reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by aerospace services, and told investors it was pushing ahead with plans to increase production of its LEAP civil jet engine.