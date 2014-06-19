SYDNEY, June 20 Australian shares are seen
opening steady on Friday after posting the biggest one-day gain
in 6-months in the previous session, while a surge in gold and a
recovery in iron ore may support miners.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.1
percent, a 51.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark jumped 1.6 percent on
Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since December 19.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Thursday,
extending gains for a fifth day on investors' optimism that the
Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a long period
of time.
* President Barack Obama said on Thursday he was sending up
to 300 U.S. military advisers to Iraq but stressed the need for
a political solution to the Iraqi crisis as government forces
battled Sunni rebels for control of the country's biggest
refinery.
* Iron ore regained more ground after falling to its lowest
since September 2012 earlier in the week as some buyers snapped
cargoes after this year's sharp fall in prices, although ample
supplies may limit a further recovery. .IO62-CNI=SI
* Gold surged over 3 percent for its best day in eight
months overnight as the Federal Reserve's lack of commitment to
raise interest rates and continued tensions in the Middle East
unleashed a wave of short covering.
* Westfield Group and Westfield Retail Trust
were in a trading halt pending the outcome of a
shareholder meeting on the group's restructuring
plans.
* Wesfarmers Ltd says all regulatory approvals for
the sale of its insurance underwriting operations in Australia
and New Zealand have been received. The company is expected to
record a pre-tax profit of A$700 millioon to A$750 million to be
included in FY 2014 results.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1959.48 0.13% 2.500
USD/JPY 101.93 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6206 -- #N/A
SPOT GOLD 1319.4 -0.02% -0.300
US CRUDE 106.68 0.23% 0.250
DOW JONES 16921.46 0.09% 14.84
ASIA ADRS 150.35 0.89% 1.33
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 ends at a record as Fed optimism lingers
* Oil hits 9-month high above $115 a barrel on Iraq
conflict
* Gold surges 3 pct in 'frantic' short covering after
Fed
* Zinc hits 16-month high on deficit, nickel slips
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)