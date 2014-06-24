SYDNEY, June 25 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, steered by declines on Wall Street as investors took profits amid ongoing geopolitical concerns. The Australian Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics id due to release its fiscal 2014/15 quarterly minerals commodities outlook for iron ore, coal, base metals and gold. * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,361.0, a 71.8 point or 1.3 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.49 percent to 5,118.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell as early enthusiasm from economic data faded and concerns about the violence in Iraq gave investors a reason to sell after a string of gains, driving the Dow to its biggest drop in over a month. * Shares in Westfield Corp list on the Australian Securities Exchange for the first time following the Westfield Group's split along geographic lines. * Deputy Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe will moderate a panel discussion on Strengthening the G20's Accountability and Effectiveness at 11.30 a.m. (0130 GMT) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1949.98 -0.64% -12.630 USD/JPY 101.93 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5772 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1318 0.03% 0.400 US CRUDE 107.13 1.04% 1.100 DOW JONES 16818.13 -0.70% -119.13 ASIA ADRS 148.38 -0.51% -0.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St retreats on Iraq worries as data boost fades * Brent rises above $114 on Iraq and supply concerns * Gold rises to 2-month high as S&P falls, Platinum up * LME Copper flat as German data offsets growth cues elsewhere For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)