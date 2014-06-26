BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
SYDNEY, June 26 Australian shares climbed 1.2 percent on Thursday after Wall Street rose overnight and metal prices ticked higher, though the housing sector fell as stocks traded ex-dividend.
The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 62.3 points to 5,464.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark slipped 0.6 percent on Wednesday, easing for a second day in a row.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent or 25.6 points to 5,130.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
