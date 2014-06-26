SYDNEY, June 27 Australian shares are set to
open steady on Friday after a soft close on Wall, while a jump
in spot iron prices to above $95 a tonne may support big mining
stocks.
* Local share price index futures added 3 points to
5429.0, a 35.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 62.31 points to 5,464.32
at close of trade on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained almost
9 points to 5,139.03 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks dipped after the president of the Federal
Reserve Bank of St. Louis said interest-rate increases should
come sooner rather than later.
* Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose to $95.30 overnight,
continuing a recovery from last week's 21-month low. Tin prices
slipped to their lowest in more than four months despite
forecasts of deficits, while copper pulled back after touching a
new peak.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1957.22 -0.12% -2.310
USD/JPY 101.65 -0.08% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5322 -- #N/A
SPOT GOLD 1315.57 -0.15% -2.030
US CRUDE 105.6 -0.23% -0.240
DOW JONES 16846.13 -0.13% -21.38
ASIA ADRS 149.34 0.27% 0.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St dips after Fed's Bullard talks about rates
* U.S. Crude and Brent falls as Iraq export fears recede
* Gold falls on U.S. jobless data suggests economic strength
* Copper retreats from fresh high
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)