(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 1 Australian shares fell 0.4
percent to end at a two-and-a-half month closing low on Tuesday
with major banks weaker after the central bank kept its cash
rate steady, outweighing postive data from top trading partner
China.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 19.8 points at
5,375.9 points after touching a session high of 5,414.9. The
benchmark dropped 0.9 percent on Monday and lost 1.8 percent in
June.
Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and National Australia Bank were the biggest drags,
closing 1-2 percent lower after the Reserve Bank of Australia
dampened any expectations of a change to record low interest
rates.
Resource stocks lent some support after upbeat manufacturing
surveys from China, Australia's largest export market, showed an
improving outlook.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent or 4.8 points to finish the session at 5,146.26.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)