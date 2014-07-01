SYDNEY, July 2 Australian shares are set to rebound from a 2-1/2 month low in early trade on Wednesday, buoyed by record highs on Wall Street overnight, while investors will keep an eye on local trade balance data due later.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,360, a 15.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent in early trade.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs overnight as manufacturing activity picked up in the United States and Asia and increased optimism about the global economy's health.

* Copper pulled back from its strongest levels in nearly four months, while benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose slightly to $94.20 a tonne.

* Gold reversed early gains as investors took profits after strong exchange-traded fund buying sent prices to a near two-month peak earlier.

* Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd said it would recommend shareholders accept a reduced takeover offer from Wilmar International Ltd and Hong Kong investor First Pacific Co, valuing the company at A$1.32 billion ($1.25 billion).

* Singapore's Frasers Centrepoint Ltd has reached a deal to buy Australia's Australand Property Group for about A$2.6 billion.

* New Horizon Coal Ltd says it has commenced a strategic review in releation to its investment in the Kinney Coal Project.

* Archer Exploration Ltd said an action lodged by Magnesium Developments has been discontinued that affected part of Archer's Leigh Creek Magnesite Project.

* Monthly trade balance data from the Reserve Bank of Australia is due out later on Wednesday.

