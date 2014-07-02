* ASX 200 gains more than 1 pct in early trade
* Gains across all sectors with banks and miners leading
By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 2 Australian shares
climbed 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, rebounding from a
2-1/2 month low the previous day, thanks to record highs on Wall
Street overnight as investors bought equities after a recent
decline.
The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs as
manufacturing activity picked up in the United States and Asia,
boosting optimism about the global economy's health.
Investors scooped up shares among financials following
Tuesday's slide, when Australian bank shares stumbled after the
Reserve Bank of Australia dampened any expectations of a change
to record low interest rates.
Westpac Banking Corp added 0.9 percent, Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group tacked on 1 percent,
while National Australia Bank jumped 1.2 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 54.4 points to 5,430.3
by 0151 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI rose slightly to $94.20 a tonne, helping to
support top-tier miners.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
advanced 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
"The market is extending last night's Wall Street gains and
is quite optimistic about the global economic health at the
moment, that's why sectors across the board are up," said Biyi
Cheng, head of Asia-Pacific dealing at City Index.
He said investors were also eyeing the early release of
non-farm payrolls due on Thursday during the global day. U.S.
markets are closed on July 4 for the Independence Day holiday.
"The sectors which were underperforming over the last few
days are leading the market today like retailers and the
material sector," Cheng said.
Defensives also rose with blood products maker CSL Ltd
rising 0.9 percent, while Wesfarmers Ltd
gained 1.3 percent as the company said non-trading items are
expected to produce a pre-tax net gain of about A$261 million to
A$301 million in full-year results.
Vocus Communications Ltd soared 8.6 percent to a
record high of A$5.15 after saying it will acquire FX Networks
of New Zealand for an enterprise value of A$107.7 million. Vocus
said the acquisition, in the first 12 months, would add NZ$13.5
million to NZ$14.5 million to earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
Goodman Fielder Ltd lost 3.7 percent to
1-1/2 month lows of A$0.66 after the Australasian food company
said it would recommend shareholders accept a reduced takeover
offer.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index rose 11.5
points to 5,157.79, lifted by a 2 percent rise in Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group, which is dual-listed on the
Australian and New Zealand bourses.
New Zealand Oil and Gas rose 1.9 percent to
NZ$0.83, matching a five-month high hit in June, after the
company said profit would be boosted by royalty payments.
On the main board, Tourism Holdings Group jumped
4.5 percent to match a 5 1/2-year high of NZ$1.20 after the
tourism company said it expected full-year profit would meet or
exceed forecasts given earlier in the year.
