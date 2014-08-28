Australian shares are set for a weak start on Friday as renewed
tension in Ukraine hit Wall Street overnight, although trading
linked to month-end settlements could cause some choppiness.
* Local share price index futures dipped 5
points, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 26.7 points at close of
trade on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 9.1
points to 5228.3 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks lost ground on Thursday as investors focused
on the latest tensions between Ukraine and Russia, though upbeat
U.S. economic data helped curb losses.
* Tensions in Ukraine and worse-than-expected euro zone
economic sentiment pulled copper prices down.
* Virgin Australia Holdings on Friday posted an
annual net loss of A$355.6 million ($332.73 million) and said it
would not give guidance for the current financial year because
of the "uncertain economic environment."
* Woolworths Ltd, Australia's largest supermarket
chain by market share, on Friday posted an 8.5 percent rise in
annual net profit.
