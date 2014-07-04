(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 4 Australian shares rose 0.6
percent to one-month highs on Friday, driven by gains in most
major sectors as investors cheered brisk jobs growth in the
United States and another record night on Wall
Street.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 33.8 points to 5,525
at the close of trade, its third consecutive day of gains. The
benchmark climbed 1.2 percent on Thursday and 1.5 percent for
the week, its biggest one-week gain since late February as
investors have swept back into the market since the start of the
new financial year.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent or 21.5 points to finish the session at 5,188.9.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)