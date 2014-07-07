SYDNEY, July 8 Australian shares are seen
slipping on Tuesday as Wall Street fell overnight, while a drop
in metals prices may pressure stocks in the resource sector.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent,
a 44.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent from one-month
highs on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.4
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, retreating from last week's
record levels as investors hesitated to make big bets before the
start of earnings season.
* Copper edged further off a 4-month peak on Monday as
investors took profits and stocks rose for a second day running,
though lingering supply concerns maintained a floor under
prices. Gold fell after stronger-than-expected monthly U.S. jobs
data boosted talk of an earlier-than-expected interest-rate
hike.
* A business confidence survey from National Australia Bank
is due out later in the day.
* G8 Education Ltd says it has acquired 19 premium
child-care and education centres for A$25.7 million.
* Rey Resources Ltd said it has formed a strategic
alliance with China National Fuels Corporation [ID: nWNBS00ICT]
* Calibre Group Ltd says it has acquired Ark
Maintenance with a consideration of about A$3.3 million in cash
and shares.
* Reject Shop Ltd has appointed Ross Sudano as its
new CEO.
* Altona Mining Ltd has sold its Finnish assets for
A$101 million and says it intends to make a cash payment to
shareholders of A$0.15 per share.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1977.65 -0.39% -7.790
USD/JPY 101.84 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6138 -- #N/A
SPOT GOLD 1318.3 -0.12% -1.590
US CRUDE 103.4 -0.13% -0.130
DOW JONES 17024.21 -0.26% -44.05
ASIA ADRS 152.21 -0.59% -0.90
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St retreats as cyclicals weigh; small-caps sag
* Brent, U.S. crude oil fall as supply fears fade
* Gold down as dollar rises on U.S. rate hike talk
* Copper slips off 4-month peak, tight supply limits
fall
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jan Paschal)