SYDNEY, July 9 Australian shares are set to lose
further ground on Wednesday from this week's one-month high
after a broad sell-off on Wall Street, although an uptick in
metals prices may support the resources sector.
* Local share price index futures dipped 0.4
percent to 5448.0, a 62.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, dropping
for a second straight session and driving the Dow below 17,000
as investors turned cautious before the start of earnings
season.
* Copper, aluminium and zinc touched fresh peaks overnight,
driven by speculators buying back short positions as the outlook
for the global economy brightened.
* Meanwhile benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for
immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose to $96.50 a
tonne, continuing its recovery from June's slide to $89.
* Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources and Australian rail
operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd said they will make a
compulsory acquisition of Aquila Resources Ltd after
raising their joint stake to over 90 percent.
* Navitas Ltd says it has reached an agreement with
Macquarie University to extend its existing partnership, while
also reaffirming their EBITDA guidance for the year ended 30
June 2014.
* Yellow Brick Road Holdings Ltd has acquired Resi
Mortgage Corporation for A$36 million. The company said it has
also secured firm commitments to raise A$42 million via private
placements.
* An Australian consumer sentiment survey from Westpac
Banking Corp is due out later in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1963.71 -0.7% -13.940
USD/JPY 101.51 -0.06% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5594 -- #N/A
SPOT GOLD 1318.1 -0.04% -0.500
US CRUDE 103.45 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 16906.62 -0.69% -117.59
ASIA ADRS 150.99 -0.80% -1.22
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St drops on earnings caution; Dow below 17,000
* Brent oil sinks for 7th straight day to a 1-month low
* Palladium at 13-year high on lingering supply concerns
* Copper hits highest since Feb, zinc races to 3-yr
peak
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)