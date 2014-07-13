SYDNEY, July 14 - Australian shares are set for a steady
start on Monday as concerns eased about the health of Portugal's
largest bank and investors await more earnings results, although
falling copper prices may hurt resource stocks.
* The local stock index futures edged up 0.2
percent to 5,466.0, a 20.8 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index, which closed 0.4 percent higher on
Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 0.5
percent or 27.4 points to 5,100.6.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, but the S&P 500 posted its
biggest weekly drop since April as investors showed only mild
enthusiasm after getting their first glimpses of earnings.
* Copper dipped on Friday as investors eyed rising warehouse
stocks and reassessed whether the metal, already trading near
4-1/2 month highs, was likely to extend gains.
* Aditya Birla Minerals announces resumption of
mining activities at Birla Nifty.
* Aurizon Holdings announces restructuring of
Aquila board.
* Vocus Communications says renews contract with
Vodafone New Zealand.
Envestra declares final dividend for FY14.
* The lower house of Australia's parliament is set to vote
on a new bill to repeal the country's controversial carbon tax.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1967.57 0.15% 2.890
USD/JPY 101.35 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.516 -- #N/A
SPOT GOLD 1338.6 0.02% 0.280
US CRUDE 100.81 -0.02% -0.020
DOW JONES 16943.81 0.17% 28.74
ASIA ADRS 150.01 0.17% 0.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St edges up; indexes post losses for week
* Brent falls on easing geopolitical risk
* Gold for day, up for 6th week on middle east tension
* Copper eases on rising investory levels
