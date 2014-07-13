SYDNEY, July 14 - Australian shares are set for a steady start on Monday as concerns eased about the health of Portugal's largest bank and investors await more earnings results, although falling copper prices may hurt resource stocks. * The local stock index futures edged up 0.2 percent to 5,466.0, a 20.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which closed 0.4 percent higher on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 0.5 percent or 27.4 points to 5,100.6. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, but the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly drop since April as investors showed only mild enthusiasm after getting their first glimpses of earnings. * Copper dipped on Friday as investors eyed rising warehouse stocks and reassessed whether the metal, already trading near 4-1/2 month highs, was likely to extend gains. * Aditya Birla Minerals announces resumption of mining activities at Birla Nifty. * Aurizon Holdings announces restructuring of Aquila board. * Vocus Communications says renews contract with Vodafone New Zealand. Envestra declares final dividend for FY14. * The lower house of Australia's parliament is set to vote on a new bill to repeal the country's controversial carbon tax. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1967.57 0.15% 2.890 USD/JPY 101.35 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.516 -- #N/A SPOT GOLD 1338.6 0.02% 0.280 US CRUDE 100.81 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 16943.81 0.17% 28.74 ASIA ADRS 150.01 0.17% 0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St edges up; indexes post losses for week * Brent falls on easing geopolitical risk * Gold for day, up for 6th week on middle east tension * Copper eases on rising investory levels For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)