BRIEF-TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 17 Australian shares rose 0.1 percent on Thursday as Wall Street edged higher and firmer metal prices helped prop up the mining space, though a fall in the country's second-largest power retailer tempered gains.
AGL Energy Ltd tumbled 5.5 percent, its largest one-day percentage fall since 2009, after saying the federal government's repeal of the carbon tax will hurt its profit by approximately A$186 million.
The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 3.5 points to 5,522.4 points at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed down 1.9 points at 5,112.4 points, with software company Xero Ltd the biggest drag as it fell 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.