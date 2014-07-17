SYDNEY, July 18 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Friday as investors head for the sidelines after
news of the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet near
the Ukraine-Russia border.
A wave of jitters swept through global markets with a key
volatility measure, the VIX index, rising 32.2 percent,
its biggest daily percentage gain since April.
* Local share price index futures fell 30-points to
5,453, a 69.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 3.5-points to 5,522.43 on
Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell
16.8-points to 5,095.6 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks sank on Thursday, with the S&P500 posting its
biggest one-day percentage drop since April 10 on news of the
crash, which stoked concerns that the conflict in Ukraine might
widen.
* Gold surged 1.5 percent on Thursday as investors sought
shelter on fears of further turmoil.
* Santos will release its second quarter
activities report.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1958.12 -1.18% -23.450
USD/JPY 101.13 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4423 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1321.69 0.33% 4.390
US CRUDE 103.88 0.67% 0.690
DOW JONES 16976.81 -0.94% -161.39
ASIA ADRS 149.28 -1.35% -2.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St slides on Malaysian airliner crash news
* Oil jumps $2 on jet crash, new Russia sanctions
* Gold up 1.5 pct on safe-haven bids
* Copper slips to two-week low, aluminium extends rally
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)