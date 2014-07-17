SYDNEY, July 18 Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday as investors head for the sidelines after news of the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet near the Ukraine-Russia border. A wave of jitters swept through global markets with a key volatility measure, the VIX index, rising 32.2 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain since April. * Local share price index futures fell 30-points to 5,453, a 69.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 3.5-points to 5,522.43 on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.8-points to 5,095.6 in early trade. * U.S. stocks sank on Thursday, with the S&P500 posting its biggest one-day percentage drop since April 10 on news of the crash, which stoked concerns that the conflict in Ukraine might widen. * Gold surged 1.5 percent on Thursday as investors sought shelter on fears of further turmoil. * Santos will release its second quarter activities report. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1958.12 -1.18% -23.450 USD/JPY 101.13 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4423 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1321.69 0.33% 4.390 US CRUDE 103.88 0.67% 0.690 DOW JONES 16976.81 -0.94% -161.39 ASIA ADRS 149.28 -1.35% -2.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St slides on Malaysian airliner crash news * Oil jumps $2 on jet crash, new Russia sanctions * Gold up 1.5 pct on safe-haven bids * Copper slips to two-week low, aluminium extends rally For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)