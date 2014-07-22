* ASX 200 flat as investors wary on geopolitical risks
* Banks weak
By Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 22 Australian shares
were mostly flat on Tuesday, hovering near six-year highs, as
investors remained cautious over the escalating crises in Gaza
and Ukraine, but gains in oil, gold and other metals helped to
contain broader losses.
Investors were also awaiting a speech from Reserve Bank of
Australia's Govenor Glenn Stevens later in the day for clues on
policy.
U.S. stocks slipped overnight as violence escalated in the
Gaza Strip and fighting flared in Ukraine, though the three
major indexes ended well off their lows, a sign that some
appetite for riskier assets remained.
The financial sector pulled the Australian market lower,
with top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
slipping 0.1 percent, while mid-tier bank Bendigo and Adelaide
Bank Ltd dipped 0.4 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 1.4 points to 5,541.3
by 0202 GMT. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Monday to close
at six-year highs.
"We're just consolidating somewhat and sitting tight in the
midst of the geopolitical tensions," said Kara Ordway, market
maker and trader at City Index in Sydney, adding that if the
market were to move beyond six-year highs, global markets would
be the catalyst.
The benchmark index has been underpinned by signs that
China, Australia's largest export market, is regaining momentum.
Broader losses were constrained as zinc and aluminium prices
hit their highest in more than a year as investors sought
exposure to commodities with improved fundamentals.
In the materials space, global miner BHP Billiton Ltd
added 0.7 percent, while Alumina Ltd jumped
2.3 percent. Western Areas Ltd and world no.4 iron ore
miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd jumped 4.6 percent and
1.2 percent respectively.
Macquarie Atlas Roads Group added 0.9 percent after
saying its weighted average toll revenue for June quarter
increased 4.2 percent on the prior corresponding period.
Buru Energy Ltd dropped 3.4 percent after the
company failed to secure backing from an indigenous group to
explore for shale gas using "fracking" methods in Western
Australia.
Oil Search Ltd climbed 1 percent after saying its
revenue for the quarter was $210 million, 20 percent higher than
the third quarter.
New Zealand stocks were marginally lower with the benchmark
NZX-50 index down 3.8 points or 0.1 percent to 5123.10,
in a largely lacklustre market.
The bigger price moves were among the smaller stocks,
including A2 Milk Ltd, which rose 8.2 percent to
NZ$0.65 after it said its infant formula had been registered by
Chinese authorities allowing it to resume shipments there.
Several retail stocks which had cut earnings forecasts over
the past month because of a mild start to the winter perked up
amid a cold snap, with the Warehouse up 2.3 percent to
NZ$3.10 and Hallenstein Glasson up 1.6 percent to
NZ$3.10.
