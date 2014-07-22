(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 22 Australian shares added 0.1 percent on Tuesday to close at six-year highs, as investors remained cautious over the escalating crises in Gaza and Ukraine, but gains in oil, gold and other metals helped buoy the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ticked 3.4 points higher to 5,543.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Monday to close at six-year highs.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent to 5,133.9.