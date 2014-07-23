(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 23 Australian shares added 0.6 percent on Wednesday to close at six-year highs with gains across all major sectors after Wall Street rose on solid earnings, but tensions in Gaza and Ukraine kept gains in check.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 33.4 points to 5,576.7 at the close of trade, its highest point since June 2008. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 12.7 points to finish the session at 5,146.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)