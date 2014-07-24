UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 24 Australian shares closed 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, extending a six-year high as Wall Street climbed and sentiment was boosted by a preliminary Chinese manufacturing index rising at its fastest pace in 18 months.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 11.1 points to 5,587.8 at the close of trade, a fresh 6-year high. The benchmark added 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent to 5,174.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million