SYDNEY, July 25 Australian shares are set to edge higher on Friday as metals prices climbed overnight, although a flat finish on Wall Street a fall in bullion prices may keep investors cautious. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, but was at a 47.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. * U.S. stocks finished a quiet session mostly flat on Thursday as earnings painted a mixed picture of the economy, though the S&P 500 set another record closing high. * Gold hit a one-month low after robust economic data from the United States, China and the euro zone deterred investors from safe-haven assets, even as tensions simmered in the Middle East and Ukraine. * Copper climbed to its highest in 10 days and zinc hit a near three-year peak after better-than-expected Chinese factory data calmed fears about economic growth in the world's biggest metals consumer. * Chesser Resources Ltd has announced a proposed sale of its Kestanelik project for $40 million. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)