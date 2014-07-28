SYDNEY, July 29 Australian shares are expected to open flat on Tuesday after an uninspired performance on Wall Street overnight, allowing investors to take a breather after the market rallied to six-year highs last week. * Local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent, a 55.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ticked 0.1 percent higher in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended nearly flat overnight as the latest deal news offset losses following discouraging data on the housing market and some signs of weakness in the services sector. * Copper was steady as investors weighed increased supply from Indonesia against prospects for higher demand, while lead was near a 1-1/2 year high, tracking related metal zinc. * Gold was little changed as traders and investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting. * Monthly new home sales data from the Housing Industry Australia is due later in the day. * QBE Insurance Group Ltd said it expects net profit after tax for the first half to be around A$390 million, with its insurance profit margin likely to be 7 percent to 8 percent, compared with an expectation of around 10 percent. * Wall St yawns as deal news offsets data; Herbalife sinks * Oil lower on signs of excess supply, weak demand in Europe & Asia * Gold little changed, awaiting Fed meeting & U.S. jobs data * Copper steadies as more Indonesia supply offsets higher demand For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)