* ASX 200 flat, QBE slumps on higher claims
* 102 shares are trading higher, 78 lower, and 20 unchanged
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 29 Australian shares
were flat on Tuesday after an uninspired performance on Wall
Street overnight, allowing investors to take a breather after
the market rallied to six-year highs last week, though a slump
in QBE Insurance tugged at the market.
QBE Insurance Group Ltd slumped 11.5 percent to
7-month lows of A$10.53 after the company warned higher claims
in Latin America will hit its insurance profit margin and costs.
Among other insurers, Suncorp Group Ltd
added 0.3 percent.
U.S. stocks ended nearly flat overnight as the latest deal
news offset losses following discouraging data on the housing
market and some signs of weakness in the services sector.
"There's little real leads from overseas, there's a lot of
data coming out from the U.S. so investors are sitting on the
sidelines waiting," said Martin Lakos, division director at
Macquarie Bank, adding that market participants were eyeing the
Federal Open Market Committee meeting and U.S. non-farm payrolls
due later in the week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ticked 1.9 points higher to
5,579.8 by 0147 GMT. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on
Monday.
Elsewhere, the Housing Industry Association said its survey
of large builders showed sales of private sector new homes rose
1.2 percent in June from May. Housing stocks were mixed, GPT
Group added 0.3 percent, while Leighton Holdings
was down 0.8 percent.
Singapore's City Developments Ltd and Australia's
Stockland Group Ltd are considering bidding for
Leighton's A$500 million residential and commercial property
portfolio, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.
The top 20 stocks on the ASX 200 buoyed the market with the
leading bank by market capitalisation, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia rising 0.4 percent, while National Australia
Bank, the country's top bank by assets, was up 0.4
percent.
Australia's top telecommunications provider Telstra
Corporation Ltd added 0.2 percent, while consumer
retail staple Woolworths Ltd climbed 1 percent.
ALS Ltd lost 4.4 percent to a 2-month low of A$7.68
after saying it expects underlying net profit after tax for the
half year ending 30 September to be approximately A$74 million,
disappointing investors.
New Zealand stocks were a touch firmer with solid showings
from some mid-and-small cap stocks offsetting a hint of softness
among some of the leaders.
The benchmark NZX-50 index was up 3.4 points or 0.1
percent to 5,190.
Among the bigger moves were Abano Healthcare Ltd up
4.9 percent to NZ$6.45 after reporting stronger than expected
profit figures, and clothing retailer Kathmandu up 3.5
percent to NZ$3.55.
The gains offset a 2.7 percent fall for the second-biggest
stock Telecom Corp, which eased to NZ$2.86 after
hitting a six-year high last week.
