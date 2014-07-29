(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 29 Australian shares clawed 0.2 percent higher in afternoon trade on Tuesday after banks gained ground, though investors stayed mostly to the sidelines as a slump in QBE Insurance tugged at the market.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd slumped 11.1 percent to a 7-month low of A$10.57 after Australia's biggest insurer by premium income warned its first-half results would likely fall short of analysts' forecasts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11 points to 5,588.4, a six-year closing high. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.4 percent or 21.6 points to finish the session at 5,165.6.