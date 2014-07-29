SYDNEY, July 30 Australian shares are seen
opening flat as investors eye the end of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting, although weaker metals prices
may pull resources stocks lower.
* Local share price index futures ended flat at a
50.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark added 0.6 percent to a 6-year closing high
on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, dropping in a broad selloff
as a weak outlook from courier company UPS weighed on sentiment
and pressured transport stocks.
* Copper prices slipped as prospects of growing supplies
overshadowed encouraging signs of health in the global economy,
and zinc retreated after hovering near three-year highs on
expectations of a tightening market.
* Gold dropped as investors nervously awaited the end of
U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting to see if the
central bank will raise interest rates faster than expected.
* Brambles Ltd said Graham Kraehe will retire as
chairman, and will be replaced by Stephen Johns.
* Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd posted
a 41 percent rise in first-half net profit. The home loan
insurer also declared a fully franked interim dividend of
A$0.028 per share.
* Tabcorp Holdings Ltd said it has reached an
agreement with the ACT Government to acquire ACTTAB for A$105.5
million.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)