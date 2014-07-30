SYDNEY, July 31 Australian shares are set to
make a steady start on Thursday after climbing to fresh six-year
highs in the previous session, supported by an uptick on Wall
Street and higher metal prices.
* Local share price index futures were flat, a
42.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark added 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.1
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve gave a rosier assessment of the U.S. economy
while reaffirming that it is in no hurry to raise interest
rates.
* Lead prices fell as investors took profits after a rally
this month, but a brighter global economic outlook is seen
providing support to industrial metals. LME zinc rebounded while
copper and aluminium also closed higher.
* Sonic Healthcare Ltd has announced a UK joint
venture with NHS hospitals.
* Australian private sector credit, building permits and
trade prices data are due out later in the day.
* Origin Energy Ltd will release its quarterly
production report.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1970.07 0.01% 0.120
USD/JPY 102.85 0.07% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5596 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1296.29 0.12% 1.590
US CRUDE 99.38 -0.89% -0.890
DOW JONES 16880.36 -0.19% -31.75
ASIA ADRS 154.23 0.22% 0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
