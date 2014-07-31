SYDNEY Aug 1 Australian shares are poised for a
sharp fall on Friday after Wall Street tumbled overnight, with
U.S. data stoking concerns the Federal Reserve may start its
rate-tightening cycle sooner than expected.
* Local share price index futures lost 1 percent, a
115.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Thursday, and for the
month jumped 4.4 percent, its highest monthly percentage gain
since July 2013.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 1.1
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 stock index posted its worst daily fall since
April and its first monthly drop since January on Thursday, as
economic data sparked concern the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates sooner than some have expected.
* Zinc fell after inventories rose, highlighting an overhang
of supplies that analysts say needs to be eroded before mine
closures create an unexpected shortage. Nickel, copper and
aluminium prices slipped.
* Gold fell 1 percent to a six-week low, ignoring sharp
losses in the S&P 500 equities index as strong U>S> wage growth
data and signs of an improving job market reduced the need for
safe-haven buying.
* ASX Ltd has appointed Damian Roche as a
non-executive director of the company.
* Affinity Education Group Ltd said its company
secretary and chief financial officer John Bairstow has tendered
his resignation.
* Pact Group Holdings Ltd has signed an agreement
to acquire the Australian and New Zealand operations of Sulo MGB
from Plastics Group.
* National Australia Bank Ltd said it has made
several changes to the group's executive team.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1930.67 -2% -39.400
USD/JPY 102.75 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5615 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1282.47 0.03% 0.380
US CRUDE 97.78 -0.40% -0.390
DOW JONES 16563.30 -1.88% -317.06
ASIA ADRS 151.87 -1.53% -2.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 index posts worst fall since April; indexes down for
July
* U.S. oil dives below $100 on Kansas refinery outage, equity
drop
* Gold falls 1 pct on economic optimism, posts July loss
* Zinc, nickel fall as stockpiles rise, copper flat
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)