SYDNEY Aug 4 Australian shares are seen weaker
in early trade after Wall Street fell for a second session,
although an uptick in gold may cap broader losses as investors
eye key retail sales data due out later in the day.
Local share price index futures eased 0.5 percent
to 5,473, an 83.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on Friday.
* Treasury Wine Estate Ltd said it has received a
revised proposal from KKR & Co to acquire the company at
A$5.20 cash per share, valuing the world's second-largest
winemaker at A$3.38 billion ($3.15 billion).
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Friday and the
S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly decline since 2012 as concerns
over Argentina's default continued to dog sentiment.
* U.S. job growth slowed a bit in July and the unemployment
rate unexpectedly rose, pointing to slack in the labor market
that could give the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates
low for a while.
* Copper dipped after Chinese data showing manufacturing
growth was not enough to outweigh prospects for slowing economic
growth and a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.
* Gold rose nearly 1 percent snapping a four-day losing
streak.
* Australian retail sales, ANZ job advertisements and
Australia's TD-MI monthly inflation gauge are all due later in
the day.
* Fosun International Ltd has entered into a bid
implementation agreement and conditional takeover bid for all
issued shares of ROC Oil Company Ltd.
* Lonestar Resources Ltd has acquired 5,200 net
mineral acres in Brazos County, Texas.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1925.15 -0.29% -5.520
USD/JPY 102.56 -0.05% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4943 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1292.81 -0.06% -0.790
US CRUDE 97.72 -0.16% -0.160
DOW JONES 16493.37 -0.42% -69.93
ASIA ADRS 151.87 0.00% 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 posts biggest weekly decline since 2012
* Oil prices tumble on oversupply, weak demand
* Gold up about 1 pct after disappointing U.S. jobs data
* Copper falls after U.S. jobs data, slower growth prospects
for China
Reporting by Thuy Ong